Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Toyota Tacoma

199,000 KM

Details Features

$17,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Toyota Tacoma

4WD DoubleCab V6 Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Tacoma

4WD DoubleCab V6 Auto

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

  1. 1718373800
  2. 1718373800
  3. 1718373801
  4. 1718373801
  5. 1718373801
  6. 1718373801
  7. 1718373800
  8. 1718373800
  9. 1718373800
  10. 1718373800
  11. 1718373800
  12. 1718373800
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,488

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
199,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3tmmu4fn2am018868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2585
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A&P Auto Centre

Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 144 for sale in Oshawa, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 144 29,000 KM $62,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE 153,000 KM $13,888 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Buick Encore for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Buick Encore 187,000 KM $8,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email A&P Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&P Auto Centre

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-1277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,488

+ taxes & licensing

A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Tacoma