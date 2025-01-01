$6,999+ taxes & licensing
2010 Volkswagen Golf
TRENDLINE
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 183,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 VolksWagen Golf 2 Door hatchback Automatic 2.5L Engine Very fast car runs like a band. New car in excellent condition comes certified
Power windows
Power locks
Keyless entry
Cruise control
Power side mirrors
Tilted stearing
Sunroof roof
Am/fm/cd/aux
Fog lights
Alloy wheels
Very clean interior
Amazing on gas
Car comes certified
183000 km. Comes certified warranty available
financing available all credit welcome
$6999 plus applicable taxes
Financing available all credit available
Vehicle Features
