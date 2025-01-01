Menu
2010 VolksWagen Golf  2 Door hatchback  Automatic 2.5L Engine Very fast car runs like a band. New car in excellent condition comes certified 

Power windows 
Power locks 
Keyless entry 
Cruise control 
Power side mirrors 
Tilted stearing 
Sunroof roof 
Am/fm/cd/aux
Fog lights 
Alloy wheels 
Very clean interior 
Amazing on gas 
Car comes certified 

183000 km. Comes certified warranty available 
financing available all credit welcome 

$6999 plus applicable taxes 
Financing available all credit available 

Dealer 

SHUAIB AUTO 
766 SIMCOE STREET 
SOUTH OSHAWA 
647 303 7143 
SHUAIBAUTO.COM

2010 Volkswagen Golf

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE

12702861

2010 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVWBA7AJ0AW247832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 VolksWagen Golf  2 Door hatchback  Automatic 2.5L Engine Very fast car runs like a band. New car in excellent condition comes certified 

 

Power windows 

Power locks 

Keyless entry 

Cruise control 

Power side mirrors 

Tilted stearing 

Sunroof roof 

Am/fm/cd/aux

Fog lights 

Alloy wheels 

Very clean interior 

Amazing on gas 

Car comes certified 

 

 

183000 km. Comes certified warranty available 

financing available all credit welcome 

 

 

 

$6999 plus applicable taxes 

Financing available all credit available 

 

 

Dealer 

 

 

 

 

SHUAIB AUTO 

766 SIMCOE STREET 

SOUTH OSHAWA 

647 303 7143 

SHUAIBAUTO.COM 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

2010 Volkswagen Golf