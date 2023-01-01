$15,999+ tax & licensing
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
A&P Auto Centre
905-571-1277
2011 Acura MDX
AWD 4dr
Location
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
135,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10339899
- VIN: 2hnyd2h25bh000075
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
