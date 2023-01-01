Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Acura MDX

135,000 KM

Details Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

Contact Seller
2011 Acura MDX

2011 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

  1. 1692898854
  2. 1692898856
  3. 1692898858
  4. 1692898859
  5. 1692898862
  6. 1692898863
  7. 1692898865
  8. 1692898867
  9. 1692898869
  10. 1692898870
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
135,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10339899
  • VIN: 2hnyd2h25bh000075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A&P Auto Centre

2011 Acura MDX AWD 4dr
 135,000 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2012 Subaru Forester...
 196,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue
138,000 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email A&P Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&P Auto Centre

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-1277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory