Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Acura TL

193,949 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2011 Acura TL

2011 Acura TL

Tech Pkg | Auto | Leather | Roof | Navi | Cam ++

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Acura TL

Tech Pkg | Auto | Leather | Roof | Navi | Cam ++

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1689960758
  2. 1689960766
  3. 1689960968
  4. 1689960968
  5. 1689960799
  6. 1689960801
  7. 1689960968
  8. 1689960968
  9. 1689960789
  10. 1689960791
  11. 1689960792
  12. 1689960796
  13. 1689960787
  14. 1689960794
  15. 1689960968
  16. 1689960968
  17. 1689960968
  18. 1689960968
  19. 1689960968
  20. 1689960969
  21. 1689960969
  22. 1689960969
  23. 1689960969
  24. 1689960969
  25. 1689960969
  26. 1689960969
  27. 1689960969
  28. 1689960821
  29. 1689960968
  30. 1689960969
  31. 1689960968
  32. 1689960969
  33. 1689960968
  34. 1689960968
  35. 1689960968
  36. 1689960968
  37. 1689960968
  38. 1689960968
  39. 1689960969
  40. 1689960968
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
193,949KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10210797
  • Stock #: 339
  • VIN: 19UUA8F53BA800606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 339
  • Mileage 193,949 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Crystal Black Pearl Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Factory Navigation System & Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, Power Group, Cold Air Conditioning, Power & Heated Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Alloy Wheels with Hankook All-Season Tires, Tinted Glass, Rear Lip Spoiler, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
Legendary reliability and timeless luxury, this triple-black beauty is fully loaded and ready to go! The car is in great shape cosmetically and mechanically, and everything is working as it should! Sporty, classy, and luxurious, this isn't one you want to miss! Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2015 Honda Civic LX ...
 152,559 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Larami...
 122,688 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic
2014 Honda CR-V LX |...
 189,292 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory