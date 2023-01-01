$12,990+ tax & licensing
905-240-6468
2011 Audi A6
4dr Sdn quattro 3.0L Progressiv
Location
Mint Auto Sales
450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9777010
- Stock #: 611
- VIN: WAUBGCFB2BN023443
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,500 KM
Vehicle Description
The Audi A6 S-Line is a premium mid-size sedan that offers plenty of luxury and performance. Loaded with amenities, the car features a sleek exterior design, and is equipped with a powerful V6 engine. The interior is done in a high-end fashion and includes features such as a dual-zone climate control, leather seating surfaces, and heated front and rear seats. The car also comes with a number of safety systems and driver assistance features. Overall, the Audi A6 S-Line is an excellent choice for those who want to enjoy a luxurious and accelerated drive in style and comfort.
We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.
On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!
Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)
