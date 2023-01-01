Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Audi A6

134,500 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

Contact Seller
2011 Audi A6

2011 Audi A6

4dr Sdn quattro 3.0L Progressiv

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Audi A6

4dr Sdn quattro 3.0L Progressiv

Location

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

  1. 1680105291
  2. 1680105293
  3. 1680105296
  4. 1680105298
  5. 1680105300
  6. 1680105302
  7. 1680105304
  8. 1680105307
  9. 1680105311
  10. 1680105316
  11. 1680105319
  12. 1680105322
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
134,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9777010
  • Stock #: 611
  • VIN: WAUBGCFB2BN023443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The Audi A6 S-Line is a premium mid-size sedan that offers plenty of luxury and performance. Loaded with amenities, the car features a sleek exterior design, and is equipped with a powerful V6 engine. The interior is done in a high-end fashion and includes features such as a dual-zone climate control, leather seating surfaces, and heated front and rear seats. The car also comes with a number of safety systems and driver assistance features. Overall, the Audi A6 S-Line is an excellent choice for those who want to enjoy a luxurious and accelerated drive in style and comfort.

 

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!

 

Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mint Auto Sales

2011 Audi A6 4dr Sdn...
 134,500 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 195,000 KM
$11,490 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio LX
 180,000 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic

Email Mint Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mint Auto Sales

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

Call Dealer

905-240-XXXX

(click to show)

905-240-6468

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory