2011 Audi Q7
quattro 4dr 3.0L Premium
Location
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-571-1277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
198,000KM
Good Condition
VIN wa1lgcfe9bd008956
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 198,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
