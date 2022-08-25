Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

155,120 KM

Details Description Features

$13,989

+ tax & licensing
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD Exec Ed

Location

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,989

+ taxes & licensing

155,120KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9006577
  • VIN: WBAPK7C58BA818711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,120 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C








R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.








Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.









R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

