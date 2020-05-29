Menu
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mamoon's Auto Export

289-892-7010

2011 BMW 328xi

2011 BMW 328xi

Location

Mamoon's Auto Export

134 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M4

289-892-7010

  • 122,333KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5142026
  • Stock #: BF082200
  • VIN: WBAPK7C51BF082200
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • SMART airbag deployment system
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Rear defogger
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Front airbags
  • Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Dealer

Mamoon's Auto Export

Mamoon's Auto Export

134 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M4

