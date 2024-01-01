Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C <br /><br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br />Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2011 BMW 5 Series

166,825 KM

Details Description Features

$11,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 BMW 5 Series

4dr Sdn 535i xDrive AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12002179

2011 BMW 5 Series

4dr Sdn 535i xDrive AWD

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1733868561
  2. 1733868567
  3. 1733868571
  4. 1733868575
  5. 1733868579
  6. 1733868583
  7. 1733868588
  8. 1733868593
  9. 1733868599
  10. 1733868603
  11. 1733868607
  12. 1733868611
  13. 1733868615
  14. 1733868619
  15. 1733868626
  16. 1733868631
  17. 1733868635
  18. 1733868639
  19. 1733868642
  20. 1733868646
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,825KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAFU7C56BC876561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,825 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 5dr 328i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 BMW 3 Series 5dr 328i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD 159,412 KM $14,989 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4DR WGN SXT PREMIUM PLUS for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4DR WGN SXT PREMIUM PLUS 0 $11,989 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Infiniti EX35 AWD-LEATHER-ROOF-CAMERA for sale in Oshawa, ON
2010 Infiniti EX35 AWD-LEATHER-ROOF-CAMERA 0 SOLD

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2011 BMW 5 Series