This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C


 R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.


 Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.



 R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

105,825 KM

$5,989

+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,825KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PF5S97B7216744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,825 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

$5,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2011 Chevrolet Cruze