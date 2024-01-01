$7,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
LTZ
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
LTZ
Location
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-721-8168
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
156,695KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1PH5S90B7242001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rwd
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,695 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ 156,695 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST 159,416 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 XTR 225,511 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-721-XXXX(click to show)
905-721-8168
Alternate Numbers647-808-7929
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
2011 Chevrolet Cruze