2011 Chevy cruze 4 Door Automatic LT 1.6 Turbo great on gas. in excellent condition comes certified and warranty for 1 year unlimited kilometre $3000 per claim GAS SAVER Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power stearing Power side mirrors Tinted windows Hid headlight kit Ac Am/fm/cd aux Clean inside out Comes certified Low km. 83,500 Financing available $8495 plus applicable taxes comes with 1 year unlimited kilometre $3000 per claim Dealer SHUAIB AUTO 766 Simcoe Street south Oshawa 647 303 7143

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2011 Chevy cruze 4 Door Automatic LT 1.6 Turbo great on gas. in excellent condition comes certified and warranty for 1 year unlimited kilometre $3000 per claim GAS SAVER Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power stearing Power side mirrors Tinted windows Hid headlight kit Ac Am/fm/cd aux Clean inside out Comes certified Low km. 83,500 Financing available $8495 plus applicable taxes comes with 1 year unlimited kilometre $3000 per claim Dealer SHUAIB AUTO 766 Simcoe Street south Oshawa 647 303 7143

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

More inventory From Shuaib Auto

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 S for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 S 174,000 KM $7,500 + tax & lic

Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

2011 Chevrolet Cruze