$8,495+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2011 Chevy cruze 4 Door Automatic LT 1.6 Turbo great on gas. in excellent condition comes certified and warranty for 1 year unlimited kilometre $3000 per claim GAS SAVER Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power stearing Power side mirrors Tinted windows Hid headlight kit Ac Am/fm/cd aux Clean inside out Comes certified Low km. 83,500 Financing available $8495 plus applicable taxes comes with 1 year unlimited kilometre $3000 per claim Dealer SHUAIB AUTO 766 Simcoe Street south Oshawa 647 303 7143
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Shuaib Auto
Email Shuaib Auto
Shuaib Auto
Call Dealer
(647) 303-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(647) 303-7143