2011 Chevrolet Cruze

156,446 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT | Turbo | Auto | Power Group | Alloys

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT | Turbo | Auto | Power Group | Alloys

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

156,446KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7659520
  Stock #: 104
  VIN: 1G1PF5S99B7122624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,446 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111.

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Imperial Blue Metallic Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Turbo, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Telescopic Steering, Alloy Wheels with Like-New All-Season Tires, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Cold Air Conditioning, and much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"This is a good one, local Ontario car with a Clean Carfax Canada report. The car was clearly looked after and it shows. From the way it drives and handles to the way it looks, this is an easy choice! Loaded with all the essential features, very clean inside and out, you won't be wasting your time. Come down and check it out!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

