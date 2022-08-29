$8,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
LT | RS | Auto | Sunroof | Bluetooth | Alloys ++
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
- Listing ID: 9042724
- Stock #: 242
- VIN: 1G1PG5S94B7285629
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,956 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Switchblade Silver Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, RS Package, Power Sunroof, Upgraded Alloy Wheels with Near New Michelin All-Season Tires, Bluetooth, Power Group, Rear Spoiler, Steering Wheel Controls, Pioneer Premium Sound System, Fog Lights, Factory Remote Starter, Telescopic Steering, Cold Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Rear Split & Folding Seats, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
Great car for new and experienced drivers alike. This 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT RS is loaded with all the features that matter! The body is in great shape and the interior is just as sharp. The car drives and handles just as it should! Clean Carfax Canada report with no previous claims or accidents, it's an easy choice! Come down and check it out, you won't be wasting your time! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
Vehicle Features
