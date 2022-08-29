Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

158,956 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT | RS | Auto | Sunroof | Bluetooth | Alloys ++

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT | RS | Auto | Sunroof | Bluetooth | Alloys ++

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1662761949
  2. 1662761959
  3. 1662761985
  4. 1662761991
  5. 1662761995
  6. 1662761993
  7. 1662761997
  8. 1662761986
  9. 1662761984
  10. 1662761999
  11. 1662761992
  12. 1662761997
  13. 1662761998
  14. 1662761988
  15. 1662761998
  16. 1662761989
  17. 1662761987
  18. 1662761996
  19. 1662761996
  20. 1662761996
  21. 1662761990
  22. 1662761994
  23. 1662762031
  24. 1662762032
  25. 1662762023
  26. 1662762022
  27. 1662762026
  28. 1662762028
  29. 1662762033
  30. 1662762019
  31. 1662762021
  32. 1662762029
  33. 1662762031
  34. 1662762025
  35. 1662762024
  36. 1662762029
  37. 1662762027
  38. 1662762030
  39. 1662762026
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

158,956KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9042724
  • Stock #: 242
  • VIN: 1G1PG5S94B7285629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,956 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Switchblade Silver Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, RS Package, Power Sunroof, Upgraded Alloy Wheels with Near New Michelin All-Season Tires, Bluetooth, Power Group, Rear Spoiler, Steering Wheel Controls, Pioneer Premium Sound System, Fog Lights, Factory Remote Starter, Telescopic Steering, Cold Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Rear Split & Folding Seats, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
Great car for new and experienced drivers alike. This 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT RS is loaded with all the features that matter! The body is in great shape and the interior is just as sharp. The car drives and handles just as it should! Clean Carfax Canada report with no previous claims or accidents, it's an easy choice! Come down and check it out, you won't be wasting your time! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 158,956 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Versa SL...
 112,227 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chrysler Pacifi...
 128,881 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory