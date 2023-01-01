Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.<br /><br />Financing available O.A.C<br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br /><br /> Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

230,521 KM

Details Description Features

$6,589

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR 2LT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR 2LT

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1700177155
  2. 1700177160
  3. 1700177165
  4. 1700177169
  5. 1700177172
  6. 1700177176
  7. 1700177180
  8. 1700177184
  9. 1700177188
  10. 1700177191
  11. 1700177195
  12. 1700177200
  13. 1700177204
  14. 1700177208
  15. 1700177211
  16. 1700177215
  17. 1700177220
  18. 1700177223
  19. 1700177227
  20. 1700177230
  21. 1700177234
  22. 1700177238
  23. 1700177243
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,589

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
230,521KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2CNALPEC6B6481059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Bronze
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 230,521 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2012 Honda Civic Si Model - HFP package - Manual for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 Honda Civic Si Model - HFP package - Manual 221,980 KM SOLD + tax & lic
Used 2010 Kia Soul 4U-AUTOMATIC-POWER SUNROOF for sale in Oshawa, ON
2010 Kia Soul 4U-AUTOMATIC-POWER SUNROOF 223,819 KM $6,989 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo+ w/1SB for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo+ w/1SB 281,008 KM $4,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,589

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Equinox