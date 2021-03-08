Menu
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

194,400 KM

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

LS

LS

Location

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

194,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6691721
  • Stock #: 586
  • VIN: 2CNALBEC7B6428146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 586
  • Mileage 194,400 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARPROOF...

The top selling Chevrolet in North America, next to the Silverado and the Cruze, and very popular locally. A mid-size SUV offering a great, comfortable ride, and ample space for a family and their luggage. Call and book an appointment for a test drive.

 

All of our vehicles are certified, and with warranty available up to 3 years.. 

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!

Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

