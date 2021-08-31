Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

178,527 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT | Sunroof | Camera | Bluetooth | Alloys

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT | Sunroof | Camera | Bluetooth | Alloys

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1634075572
  2. 1634075563
  3. 1634075575
  4. 1634075574
  5. 1634075576
  6. 1634075577
  7. 1634075576
  8. 1634075575
  9. 1634075576
  10. 1634075576
  11. 1634075575
  12. 1634075575
  13. 1634075576
  14. 1634075574
  15. 1634075574
  16. 1634075573
  17. 1634075572
  18. 1634075571
  19. 1634075576
  20. 1634075577
  21. 1634075602
  22. 1634075616
  23. 1634075615
  24. 1634075616
  25. 1634075616
  26. 1634075615
  27. 1634075615
  28. 1634075613
  29. 1634075610
  30. 1634075615
  31. 1634075612
  32. 1634075615
  33. 1634075615
  34. 1634075612
  35. 1634075615
  36. 1634075616
  37. 1634075613
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,527KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7752318
  • Stock #: 118
  • VIN: 2GNALPEC2B1301505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,527 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Silver Ice Metallic Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Back-up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Tinted Glass, Fog Lights, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Heated Front Seats, Power Group, Cruise Control, Telescopic Steering, Bug Deflector, Rear Spoiler, Power Driver's Seat, Steering Wheel Controls, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"Overall a very clean unit, the body is in exceptional condition and the interior is like-new! The car drives very well, very clean inside and out, you can just tell it was looked after! Everything is working as it should, you honestly can't go wrong, winter is around the corner, get yourself and SUV and be ready for it!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2011 Chevrolet Malib...
 147,679 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 5 Series xD...
 112,454 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 97,357 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory