2011 Chevrolet Equinox

215,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,960

+ tax & licensing
Rockcliff Auto Oshawa

905-240-0937

Awd 4dr 2lt

Location

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

215,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8596403
  • Stock #: C214596
  • VIN: 2CNFLNE58B6214596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

AWD, Leather, V6

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

