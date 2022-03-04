$8,960+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Equinox
Awd 4dr 2lt
Location
226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6
215,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8596403
- VIN: 2CNFLNE58B6214596
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C214596
- Mileage 215,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD, Leather, V6
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
