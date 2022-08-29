Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

149,803 KM

Details Description Features

$12,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

Awd 4dr Ltz

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

Awd 4dr Ltz

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,989

+ taxes & licensing

149,803KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9072028
  • VIN: 2CNFLGEC1B6447357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,803 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 149,803 KM
$12,989 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape 4WD...
 213,156 KM
$11,489 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 4WD RE...
 172,620 KM
$17,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory