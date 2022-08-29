$12,989+ tax & licensing
$12,989
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Equinox
Awd 4dr Ltz
Location
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
149,803KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9072028
- VIN: 2CNFLGEC1B6447357
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,803 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
