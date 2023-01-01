Menu
2011 Chevrolet Impala

202,105 KM

Details Features

$7,989

+ tax & licensing
$7,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2011 Chevrolet Impala

2011 Chevrolet Impala

4DR SDN LT

2011 Chevrolet Impala

4DR SDN LT

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,989

+ taxes & licensing

202,105KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10492509
  • VIN: 2G1WB5EK3B1333384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 202,105 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

