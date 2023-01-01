$7,989+ tax & licensing
$7,989
+ taxes & licensing
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
905-571-3460
2011 Chevrolet Impala
4DR SDN LT
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
202,105KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10492509
- VIN: 2G1WB5EK3B1333384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 202,105 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4