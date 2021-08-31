Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

147,679 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Malibu

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LT Platinum Edition | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LT Platinum Edition | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1633643546
  2. 1633643541
  3. 1633643557
  4. 1633643557
  5. 1633643558
  6. 1633643558
  7. 1633643557
  8. 1633643554
  9. 1633643557
  10. 1633643558
  11. 1633643557
  12. 1633643555
  13. 1633643557
  14. 1633643555
  15. 1633643555
  16. 1633643556
  17. 1633643557
  18. 1633643556
  19. 1633643555
  20. 1633643550
  21. 1633643581
  22. 1633643589
  23. 1633643590
  24. 1633643590
  25. 1633643590
  26. 1633643590
  27. 1633643590
  28. 1633643590
  29. 1633643590
  30. 1633643589
  31. 1633643590
  32. 1633643590
  33. 1633643590
  34. 1633643589
  35. 1633643587
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

147,679KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7737570
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5EU8BF243830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,679 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Black Granite Metallic Exterior on Leather & Suede Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Chrome Finished Alloy Wheels with Near-New All-Season Tires, Power & Heated Seats With Lumbar Support, Tilt Steering, Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise Control, USB & Aux Input, Power Group, Woodgrain Trim Throughout, Cold Air Conditioning, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"Gorgeous car inside and out, this LT Platinum Edition Malibu drives like your favorite European car. Smooth and handles the road extremely well! The body is in exceptional shape, the interior is near-perfect with no rips/tears to the upholstery of any kind. Local new car dealership trade-in, come down and check it out!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2013 BMW 5 Series xD...
 112,454 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 97,357 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2012 Audi A3 2.0T | ...
 158,187 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory