Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Tahoe

192,647 KM

Details Description Features

$16,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Tahoe

2011 Chevrolet Tahoe

4WD 4dr LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Tahoe

4WD 4dr LTZ

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1690406090
  2. 1690406094
  3. 1690406099
  4. 1690406103
  5. 1690406107
  6. 1690406112
  7. 1690406116
  8. 1690406120
  9. 1690406124
  10. 1690406129
  11. 1690406134
  12. 1690406138
  13. 1690406142
  14. 1690406146
  15. 1690406151
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,989

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
192,647KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10229399
  • VIN: 1GNSKCE0XBR224136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,647 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

2011 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 192,647 KM
$16,989 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 211,341 KM
$6,989 + tax & lic
2010 Kia Rio 4DR SDN...
 187,698 KM
$6,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory