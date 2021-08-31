Menu
2011 Dodge Caliber

107,408 KM

$7,298

+ tax & licensing
SXT

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

107,408KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8012490
  • Stock #: 228506
  • VIN: 1B3CB4HA7BD228506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,408 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT CONDITION DODGE WAGON W/ GREAT MILEAGE, FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L ENGINE, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS/MIRRORS, AUX INPUT, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, WARRANTY AND MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
