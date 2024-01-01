Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

234,000 KM

Details Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

  1. 1713287454
  2. 1713287456
  3. 1713287459
  4. 1713287461
  5. 1713287464
  6. 1713287466
  7. 1713287468
  8. 1713287469
  9. 1713287471
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
234,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 2d4rn4dgxbr680671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 234,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A&P Auto Centre

Used 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan 4DR WGN for sale in Oshawa, ON
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan 4DR WGN 234,000 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander 192,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Explorer Explorer 4WD XLT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2018 Ford Explorer Explorer 4WD XLT 108,000 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email A&P Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&P Auto Centre

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-1277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

Contact Seller
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan