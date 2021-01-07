Menu
2011 Dodge Journey

133,944 KM

Details Description Features

$7,298

+ tax & licensing
$7,298

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto Sales

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
2011 Dodge Journey

2011 Dodge Journey

Express

2011 Dodge Journey

Express

Location

Boss Auto Sales

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Contact Seller

$7,298

+ taxes & licensing

133,944KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6516745
  • Stock #: BT557232
  • VIN: 3D4PG4FB5BT557232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 133,944 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN, FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.4L ENGINE, 5 PASSENGER, BLUETOOTH, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS, A/C, PUSH BUTTON START AND MORE!
*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
VANITY MIRRORS
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Push Button Start
Rear defogger
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Rear Window Defroster
Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel

