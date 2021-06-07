2011 Dodge Journey

+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695
Vehicle Highlights:
Blackberry Pearl Exterior on Black Leather Interior, A W D Drivetrain, 7 Passenger, Factory Navigation System, Power Sunroof, Power & Heated Seats with Lumbar Support, Dual & Rear Climate Control, Aftermarket Alloy Wheels with Near-New All-Season Tires, Fog Lights, Alpine Sound System, Power Group, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Cold Air Conditioning, Tinted Glass, Rear Spoiler, Tow Package, Rear Split & Folding Seats and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"Spacious to accommodate a family of 7 and luxurious enough to do it in style! Fully Loaded with all the toys! The car is in great mechanical condition, a lot of service records available via the Carfax Canada report. The body however is less than perfect. Few light scratches/paint chips but honestly... It doesn't take away from the truck. The truck still looks good and drives extremely well. Especially with the V6 motor, the quiet and smooth ride is hard to displease anyone. Come down and check it out, I think you'll like it!" - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
