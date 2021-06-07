Menu
2011 Dodge Journey

239,903 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2011 Dodge Journey

2011 Dodge Journey

R/T | A W D | 7 Seater | Navi | Leather | Sunroof

2011 Dodge Journey

R/T | A W D | 7 Seater | Navi | Leather | Sunroof

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

239,903KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 7185938
  Stock #: 061
  VIN: 3D4PH6FG9BT518082

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 239,903 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111.

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Blackberry Pearl Exterior on Black Leather Interior, A W D Drivetrain, 7 Passenger, Factory Navigation System, Power Sunroof, Power & Heated Seats with Lumbar Support, Dual & Rear Climate Control, Aftermarket Alloy Wheels with Near-New All-Season Tires, Fog Lights, Alpine Sound System, Power Group, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Cold Air Conditioning, Tinted Glass, Rear Spoiler, Tow Package, Rear Split & Folding Seats and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"Spacious to accommodate a family of 7 and luxurious enough to do it in style! Fully Loaded with all the toys! The car is in great mechanical condition, a lot of service records available via the Carfax Canada report. The body however is less than perfect. Few light scratches/paint chips but honestly... It doesn't take away from the truck. The truck still looks good and drives extremely well. Especially with the V6 motor, the quiet and smooth ride is hard to displease anyone. Come down and check it out, I think you'll like it!" - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

