Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Dodge Journey

129,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

Contact Seller
2011 Dodge Journey

2011 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

  1. 1651188507
  2. 1651188507
  3. 1651188507
  4. 1651188507
  5. 1651188508
  6. 1651188507
  7. 1651188508
  8. 1651188508
  9. 1651188649
  10. 1651188650
  11. 1651188651
  12. 1651188650
  13. 1651188651
  14. 1651188651
  15. 1651188651
  16. 1651188651
  17. 1651188652
  18. 1651188652
  19. 1651188651
  20. 1651188651
  21. 1651188651
  22. 1651188651
  23. 1651188651
  24. 1651188651
  25. 1651188651
  26. 1651188651
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

129,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8515784
  • VIN: 3D4PG5FG2BT541829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Dodge Journey  SXT- Low Kms- No Accident Air Conditioning-Alloy Wheels-Cruise Control-Heated Seats-KeyLess--Power seat- Back up Camera-Bluetooth-back up sensor Navigation.ectWe FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"

Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC).

Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .

For more information please visit our websw.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.
289 -653-1993

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa " just south of 401 and Bloor street. corner of Erie street and Simcoe-

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

2010 Chevrolet Silve...
 191,000 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 Hemi-5...
 215,000 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2011 Mitsubishi RVR GT
 134,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Call Dealer

289-653-XXXX

(click to show)

289-653-1993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory