2011 Dodge Journey

153,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

AWD 4dr R/T

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

153,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8875958
  • VIN: 3D4PH6FG4BT548588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T- Navigation-Air Conditioning-Alloy Wheels-Cruise Control-Heated Seats-Keyless -Leather/Synthetic Leather Seats-Park assist-Heated Mirrors-Heated Seats-BlueTooth--Parking Sensors-Power Seats-Power Window...ect
  • We FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"

    Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
    ==== Buy with confidence; ====
    We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC).

    Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)

    Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .

    For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

    Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.
    289 -653-1993

    766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa " just south of 401 and Bloor street. corner of Erie street and Simcoe-"

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Buy From Home Available

Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

