2011 Ford Edge
SEL | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys | Tinted ++
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,504 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
White Suede Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Group, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Steering Wheel Controls, Power & Heated Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Split & Folding Rear Seats, Tinted Glass, Rear Spoiler, Alloy Wheels with Near-New Firestone Destination Tires, Fog Lights, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
Overall the car is in great shape. the body is in solid condition for the year and the interior has been very well looked after. New car dealership trade-in, this 2011 Ford Edge SEL has a clean Carfax Canada report and is ready to go! A good choice for just about any driver, this isn't one you want to miss! Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
Vehicle Features
