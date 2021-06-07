Menu
2011 Ford Escape

161,520 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

XLT | 4 Cyl | Sunroof | Alloys | Roof Rack | Tints

2011 Ford Escape

XLT | 4 Cyl | Sunroof | Alloys | Roof Rack | Tints

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

161,520KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7179695
  • Stock #: 060
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D74BKA64618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,520 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Blue Flame Metallic Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Power Sunroof, 4 Cylinder, Automatic Transmission, Power Group, Alloy Wheels w/ Near-New Firestone All-Season Tires, Cold Air Conditioning, Tinted Glass, Roof Rack, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Fog Lights, USB & Aux Input, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"Fuel-efficient and well maintained, this 2011 Ford Escape XLT is ready to rock and roll! Everything is working as it should, great on fuel for an SUV of its caliber, and drives extremely smooth. No fuss, no stories, just a straight car and it's yours if you want it. Come down and check it out, you're going to appreciate it when you see it!" - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

