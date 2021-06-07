+ taxes & licensing
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Certification and e-testing available for $695
Vehicle Highlights:
Blue Flame Metallic Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Power Sunroof, 4 Cylinder, Automatic Transmission, Power Group, Alloy Wheels w/ Near-New Firestone All-Season Tires, Cold Air Conditioning, Tinted Glass, Roof Rack, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Fog Lights, USB & Aux Input, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"Fuel-efficient and well maintained, this 2011 Ford Escape XLT is ready to rock and roll! Everything is working as it should, great on fuel for an SUV of its caliber, and drives extremely smooth. No fuss, no stories, just a straight car and it's yours if you want it. Come down and check it out, you're going to appreciate it when you see it!" - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
