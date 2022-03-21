Menu
2011 Ford Escape

152,000 KM

Details

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT

2011 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8740589
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG9BKB76030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Vlack
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford Escape XLT-AWD- Leather Seat- 2 Set Of tires on rims- One Owner- No Accident-Power seat-Heated Seats-Power Windows-Power Locks-Power Mirrors-Bluetooth-A/C-.ECT ... 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"

Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). 

Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

289 -653-1993

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

