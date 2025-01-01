$6,800+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Focus
SEL
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAHP3FN9BW154411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beigh
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 ford focus sel 4 door automatic comes certified in excellent condition Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirrors Tilted stearing Cruise control Heathed sets Ac Bluetooth Fog lights Am/fm/cd/stereo Clean inside out Comes certified 131000 Dealer $6800 plus applicable tax SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Shuaib Auto
