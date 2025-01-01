$6,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Ford Focus
SE
2011 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAHP3FN9BW154411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Baigh
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 ford focus sel 4 door automatic comes certified in excellent condition Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirrors Tilted stearing Cruise control Heathed sets Ac Bluetooth Fog lights Am/fm/cd/stereo Clean inside out Comes certified 131000 Dealer $6495 plus applicable tax SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Shuaib Auto
2011 Honda Civic SE 184,000 KM $7,200 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Terrain SLE-2 162,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Sonic LT 170,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Email Shuaib Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
Call Dealer
(647) 303-XXXX(click to show)
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
Shuaib Auto
(647) 303-7143
2011 Ford Focus