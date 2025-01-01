Menu
<p><span style=font-size: 15px;>2011 ford focus sel 4 door automatic comes certified in excellent condition Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirrors Tilted stearing Cruise control Heathed sets Ac Bluetooth Fog lights Am/fm/cd/stereo Clean inside out Comes certified 131000 Dealer $6495  plus applicable tax SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143</span></p>

2011 Ford Focus

132,000 KM

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
132,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAHP3FN9BW154411

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Baigh
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

2011 ford focus sel 4 door automatic comes certified in excellent condition Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirrors Tilted stearing Cruise control Heathed sets Ac Bluetooth Fog lights Am/fm/cd/stereo Clean inside out Comes certified 131000 Dealer $6495  plus applicable tax SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

