Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 15px;>2011 ford focus sel 4 door automatic comes certified in excellent condition Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirrors Tilted stearing Cruise control Heathed sets Ac Bluetooth Fog lights Am/fm/cd/stereo Clean inside out Comes certified 131000 Dealer $6495  plus applicable tax SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143</span></p>

2011 Ford Focus

132,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Focus

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
12691590

2011 Ford Focus

SEL

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

  1. 1751014890303
  2. 1751014890846
  3. 1751014891304
  4. 1751014891732
  5. 1751014892152
  6. 1751014892563
  7. 1751014892978
  8. 1751014893415
  9. 1751014893817
  10. 1751014894240
  11. 1751014894733
  12. 1751014895161
  13. 1751014895567
  14. 1751014895987
  15. 1751014896402
  16. 1751014896835
  17. 1751014897271
  18. 1751014897682
  19. 1751014905947
  20. 1751014906390
  21. 1751014906825
  22. 1751014907287
  23. 1751014907696
  24. 1751014908119
  25. 1751014908551
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
132,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 ford focus sel 4 door automatic comes certified in excellent condition Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirrors Tilted stearing Cruise control Heathed sets Ac Bluetooth Fog lights Am/fm/cd/stereo Clean inside out Comes certified 131000 Dealer $6495  plus applicable tax SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shuaib Auto

Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT 17,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chrysler Sebring Limited Edition for sale in Oshawa, ON
2010 Chrysler Sebring Limited Edition 164,000 KM $6,300 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Focus SEL for sale in Oshawa, ON
2011 Ford Focus SEL 132,000 KM $6,495 + tax & lic

Email Shuaib Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Call Dealer

(647) 303-XXXX

(click to show)

(647) 303-7143

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

2011 Ford Focus