Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2011 Ford Fusion SEL 4 Door Automatic  fullyload in excellent condition comes certified warranty available as well. Financing available </p><p> </p><p>power windows </p><p>power locks </p><p>keyless entry </p><p>tilted stearing </p><p>cruise control </p><p>fog light </p><p>am/fm/cd/aux Bluetooth stereo </p><p>very clean car inside out </p><p>runs great </p><p>comes certified </p><p>FINANCING AVAILABE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL WELCOME </p><p>Warranty available  </p><p>$7495 plus applicable tax </p><p> </p><p>dealer </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>SHUAIB AUTO </p><p>766 SIMCOE </p><p>‘STREET SOUTH </p><p>‘OSHAWA </p><p>647 303 7143 </p>

2011 Ford Fusion

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn I4 SEL FWD

Watch This Vehicle
12425397

2011 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn I4 SEL FWD

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FAHP0JA3BR187068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford Fusion SEL 4 Door Automatic  fullyload in excellent condition comes certified warranty available as well. Financing available 

 

power windows 

power locks 

keyless entry 

tilted stearing 

cruise control 

fog light 

am/fm/cd/aux Bluetooth stereo 

very clean car inside out 

runs great 

comes certified 

FINANCING AVAILABE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL WELCOME 

Warranty available  

$7495 plus applicable tax 

 

dealer 

 

 

SHUAIB AUTO 

766 SIMCOE 

‘STREET SOUTH 

‘OSHAWA 

647 303 7143 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shuaib Auto

Used 2011 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn I4 SEL FWD for sale in Oshawa, ON
2011 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn I4 SEL FWD 155,000 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Jeep Compass Nothedition for sale in Oshawa, ON
2010 Jeep Compass Nothedition 143,000 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Focus SEL for sale in Oshawa, ON
2011 Ford Focus SEL 132,000 KM $6,800 + tax & lic

Email Shuaib Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Call Dealer

(647) 303-XXXX

(click to show)

(647) 303-7143

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Fusion