<p><span style=white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; caret-color: #080809; color: #080809; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Tilted stearing Cruise control Am/fm/cd/aux/bluetooth Heated side mirrors Heated sets Power stearing Fog lights Stearing wheel controls Very clean car inside out $6999 plus applicable tax comes certified Warranty available Financing available all credit welcome Dealer SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA SHUIABAUTO.COM 647 303 7143</span></p>

2011 Ford Fusion

165,000 KM

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Fusion

SEL

12723456

2011 Ford Fusion

SEL

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FAHP0JA3BR187068

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Tilted stearing Cruise control Am/fm/cd/aux/bluetooth Heated side mirrors Heated sets Power stearing Fog lights Stearing wheel controls Very clean car inside out $6999 plus applicable tax comes certified Warranty available Financing available all credit welcome Dealer SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA SHUIABAUTO.COM 647 303 7143

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

2011 Ford Fusion