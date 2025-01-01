$6,999+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Fusion
SEL
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Tilted stearing Cruise control Am/fm/cd/aux/bluetooth Heated side mirrors Heated sets Power stearing Fog lights Stearing wheel controls Very clean car inside out $6999 plus applicable tax comes certified Warranty available Financing available all credit welcome Dealer SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA SHUIABAUTO.COM 647 303 7143
Vehicle Features
