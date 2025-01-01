$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford SUPER DUTY F-450 DRW
4WD Crew Cab 172" Lariat
2011 Ford SUPER DUTY F-450 DRW
4WD Crew Cab 172" Lariat
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 227,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming Soon...
2011 FORD F-450 SUPER DUTY LARIAT4WD Crew Cab - 6.7L POWERSTROKE TURBO DIESEL, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, 4X4, NO ACCIDENTS! LOW KM'S 227,000 KM, Comes with 8 ft Box with installed Fifth Wheel/Gooseneck Prep Package The package includes a structural crossmember with integrated mounting hardware. Power Seats-Heated Seats-Air Conditioning-Keyless Entry--Power Windows-Power Locks-Leather-Remote Start-Tow Mirror's- Trailer Brake Controller, Bed Liner, Power Sliding Rear Window... Lot's More
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING
==== Buy with confidence; ====
OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA Member
$00,000 + HST & Licensing
FINANCING availab
WARRANTY available
We’ll take your trade-in.
Car proof reports are available upon request. For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca
766 Simcoe Street South
Oshawa
289 653 1993
Oshawa fine auto sales
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-653-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
289-653-1993