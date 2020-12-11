Menu
2011 Ford Transit Connect

366,000 KM

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

XLT

XLT

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

366,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6312546
  • VIN: nm0ls7bn9bt059295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 366,000 KM

Vehicle Description

this vehicle  will be sold as is as seen 

runs and drives 

carproof claim of over $3000.00

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

A&P Auto Centre

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

