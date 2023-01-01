Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 GMC Savana

235,838 KM

Details Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Savana

2011 GMC Savana

2500

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Savana

2500

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1699040431
  2. 1699040438
  3. 1699040446
  4. 1699040455
  5. 1699040462
  6. 1699040471
  7. 1699040479
  8. 1699040490
  9. 1699040498
  10. 1699040507
  11. 1699040514
  12. 1699040520
  13. 1699040527
  14. 1699040535
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
235,838KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10626048
  • VIN: 1GTW7GCA4B1171351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 235,838 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

2020 Kia Sportage EX
 102,643 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sportage EX
 106,058 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Crosstre...
 139,824 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory