$9,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
2011 GMC Savana
2500
Location
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
235,838KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10626048
- VIN: 1GTW7GCA4B1171351
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 235,838 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
