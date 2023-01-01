2011 GMC Savana

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 5 , 8 3 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10626048

10626048 VIN: 1GTW7GCA4B1171351

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 235,838 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.