2011 GMC Sierra 1500

166,921 KM

Details Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

166,921KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9830003
  • VIN: 3GTP2VE34BG401462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,921 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

