$17,999+ tax & licensing
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-721-8168
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
166,921KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9830003
- VIN: 3GTP2VE34BG401462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,921 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3