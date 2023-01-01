$1,900+ tax & licensing
289-653-1993
2011 GMC Terrain
FWD 4dr SLE-2
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$1,900
- Listing ID: 10481085
- VIN: 2ctalsec9b6413267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 GMC Terrain SLE 2- Run and drive Good- accident vehicle- needs repairs- Salvage - back up camera -power seats- ect...
Interested ?. drop by and check it out.
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC).
Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)
Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .
For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
