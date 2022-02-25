Menu
2011 GMC Yukon

282,935 KM

Details Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2011 GMC Yukon

2011 GMC Yukon

SLE

2011 GMC Yukon

SLE

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

282,935KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8314551
  • VIN: 1GKS2AE01BR110091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 9
  • Mileage 282,935 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

