$10,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
2011 GMC Yukon
2011 GMC Yukon
SLE
Location
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-721-8168
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
282,935KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8314551
- VIN: 1GKS2AE01BR110091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 9
- Mileage 282,935 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3