$7,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Civic
SE
2011 Honda Civic
SE
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Bagh
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 184,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Honda civic Se Coupe 5 Speed Manuel coupe in Excellent condition comes certified amazing gas saver
power windows
Power locks
Keyless entry
tilted stearing
cruise control
am/fmcd/aux stereo
ac
‘heated side mirrors
heated sets
sunroof
comes certified
low km 184000
$7999 plus applicable tax
financing available all credit welcome
SHUAIB AUTO
766 SIMCOE
‘STREET SOUTH OSHAWA
647 303 7143
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Shuaib Auto
+ taxes & licensing
(647) 303-7143