<p>2011 Honda civic Se Coupe 5 Speed Manuel coupe in Excellent condition comes certified amazing gas saver </p><p> </p><p>power windows </p><p>Power locks </p><p>Keyless entry </p><p>tilted stearing </p><p>cruise control </p><p>am/fmcd/aux stereo </p><p>ac </p><p>‘heated side mirrors </p><p>heated sets </p><p>sunroof </p><p>comes certified </p><p> </p><p>low km 184000 </p><p> </p><p>$7999 plus applicable tax </p><p>financing available all credit welcome </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>SHUAIB AUTO </p><p>766 SIMCOE </p><p>‘STREET SOUTH OSHAWA </p><p>647 303 7143</p>

2011 Honda Civic

184,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Civic

SE

12298400

2011 Honda Civic

SE

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
184,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFG1A67BH001953

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Bagh
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Honda civic Se Coupe 5 Speed Manuel coupe in Excellent condition comes certified amazing gas saver 

 

power windows 

Power locks 

Keyless entry 

tilted stearing 

cruise control 

am/fmcd/aux stereo 

ac 

‘heated side mirrors 

heated sets 

sunroof 

comes certified 

 

low km 184000 

 

$7999 plus applicable tax 

financing available all credit welcome 

 

 

SHUAIB AUTO 

766 SIMCOE 

‘STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 

647 303 7143

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

2011 Honda Civic