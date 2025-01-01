Menu
<p><span style=white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); caret-color: #080809; color: #080809; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>2011 Honda civic Se Coupe 5 Speed Manuel coupe in Excellent condition comes certified amazing gas saver GAS SAVER. VERY CHEAP ON GAS. power windows Power locks Keyless entry tilted stearing cruise control am/fmcd/aux stereo ac ‘heated side mirrors heated sets sunroof Very clean car inside out comes certified low km 184000 $7495 plus applicable tax financing available all credit welcome SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE ‘STREET SOUTH OSHAWA </span><a style=white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; text-decoration: inherit; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); caret-color: #080809; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; href=tel:647 303 7143>647 303 7143</a></p>

2011 Honda Civic

184,000 KM

$7,200

+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Civic

SE

12467032

2011 Honda Civic

SE

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,200

+ taxes & licensing

Used
184,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFG1A67BH001953

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Baigh
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

2011 Honda civic Se Coupe 5 Speed Manuel coupe in Excellent condition comes certified amazing gas saver GAS SAVER. VERY CHEAP ON GAS. power windows Power locks Keyless entry tilted stearing cruise control am/fmcd/aux stereo ac ‘heated side mirrors heated sets sunroof Very clean car inside out comes certified low km 184000 $7495 plus applicable tax financing available all credit welcome SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE ‘STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Call Dealer

(647) 303-XXXX

(click to show)

(647) 303-7143

$7,200

+ taxes & licensing

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

2011 Honda Civic