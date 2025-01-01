Menu
2011 Honda civic Se Coupe 5 Speed Manuel coupe in Excellent condition comes certified amazing gas saver GAS SAVER. VERY CHEAP ON GAS. power windows Power locks Keyless entry tilted stearing cruise control am/fmcd/aux stereo ac 'heated side mirrors heated sets sunroof Very clean car inside out comes certified low km 184000 $6999 plus applicable tax financing available all credit welcome SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE 'STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
184,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFG1A67BH001953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Baigh
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Honda civic Se Coupe 5 Speed Manuel coupe in Excellent condition comes certified amazing gas saver GAS SAVER. VERY CHEAP ON GAS. power windows Power locks Keyless entry tilted stearing cruise control am/fmcd/aux stereo ac ‘heated side mirrors heated sets sunroof Very clean car inside out comes certified low km 184000 $6999 plus applicable tax financing available all credit welcome SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE ‘STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

