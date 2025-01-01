$3,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Honda Civic
DX-G
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale
$3,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
256,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2HGFG1B36BH000135
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Back
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 256,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 HONDA CIVIC DXG 2 DOOR COUPE RUNS DRIVES SELLING AS IS
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
KEYLESS ENTRY
TILTED STEARING
AM FM CD AUX
CRUISE CONTROL
KEYLESS ENTRY
AC
TINTED WINDOWS
CLEAN INSIDE OUT
HID LIGHTS
GAS SAVER
Selling as is
$3495 PLUS APPLICABLE TAXSome body cosmetic clear coat peel. Clean car inside out.
The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
DEALER
SHUAIB AUTO
766 SIMCOE
STREET SOUTH
OSHAWA
647 303 7143
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Shuaib Auto
