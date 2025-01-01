Menu
2011 Honda civic Se Coupe 5 Speed Manuel coupe in Excellent condition comes certified amazing gas saver GAS SAVER. VERY CHEAP ON GAS. power windows Power locks Keyless entry tilted stearing cruise control am/fmcd/aux stereo ac 'heated side mirrors heated sets sunroof Very clean car inside out comes certified low km 184000 $7495 plus applicable tax financing available all credit welcome SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE 'STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143

2011 Honda Civic Coupe

184,000 KM

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Civic Coupe

SE

2011 Honda Civic Coupe

SE

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
184,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFG1A67BH001953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beigh
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Honda civic Se Coupe 5 Speed Manuel coupe in Excellent condition comes certified amazing gas saver GAS SAVER. VERY CHEAP ON GAS. power windows Power locks Keyless entry tilted stearing cruise control am/fmcd/aux stereo ac ‘heated side mirrors heated sets sunroof Very clean car inside out comes certified low km 184000 $7495 plus applicable tax financing available all credit welcome SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE ‘STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

2011 Honda Civic Coupe