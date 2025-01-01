2011 Honda Civic Coupe

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2011 HONDA CIVIC DXG 2 DOOR COUPE RUNS DRIVES SELLING AS IS  </p><p>POWER WINDOWS </p><p>POWER LOCKS </p><p>KEYLESS ENTRY </p><p>TILTED STEARING </p><p>AM FM CD   AUX</p><p>CRUISE CONTROL </p><p>KEYLESS ENTRY </p><p>AC </p><p>TINTED WINDOWS </p><p>CLEAN INSIDE  OUT </p><p>HID LIGHTS </p><p>GAS SAVER </p><p>Selling as is </p><p>$3999 PLUS APPLICABLE TAX </p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE ALL CREDIT WELCOME </p><div style=caret-color: #454545; color: #454545; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody; font-size: 19px;><span class=ILfuVd lang=en style=font-size: 16px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; line-height: 24px; caret-color: #202124; color: #202124; font-family: arial, sans-serif;><span class=hgKElc style=padding: 0px 8px 0px 0px;>Some body cosmetic clear coat peel. Clean car inside out. <br /><br /></span></span></div><div style=caret-color: #454545; color: #454545; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody; font-size: 19px;><span class=ILfuVd lang=en style=font-size: 16px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; line-height: 24px; caret-color: #202124; color: #202124; font-family: arial, sans-serif;><span class=hgKElc style=padding: 0px 8px 0px 0px;>he motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “<span style=outline: 0px; tabindex=0 role=tooltip><span class=povykd style=cursor: pointer; outline: 0px; display: inline-block; tabindex=0 role=button data-enable-toggle-animation=true data-extra-container-classes=ZLo7Eb data-hover-hide-delay=1000 data-hover-open-delay=500 data-send-open-event=true data-theme=0 data-width=250 data-ved=2ahUKEwj3gIeejN77AhWYlIkEHSqWA6MQmpgGegQIHxAD><span class=JPfdse style=border-bottom-width: 1px; border-bottom-color: #70757a; border-bottom-style: dashed; data-bubble-link= data-segment-text=as-is>as-is</span></span>” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.</span></span></span></div><p> </p><p>DEALER </p><p>SHUAIB AUTO</p><p>766 SIMCOE </p><p>STREET SOUTH </p><p>OSHAWA </p><p>647 303 7143</p>

2011 Honda Civic Coupe

256,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Honda Civic Coupe

DX-G

Watch This Vehicle
12541174

2011 Honda Civic Coupe

DX-G

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

  1. 1747588185799
  2. 1747588186265
  3. 1747588186719
  4. 1747588187129
  5. 1747588187591
  6. 1747588188021
  7. 1747588188455
  8. 1747588188885
  9. 1747588189309
  10. 1747588189734
  11. 1747588190168
  12. 1747588190598
  13. 1747588191046
  14. 1747588191481
  15. 1747588191918
  16. 1747588192422
  17. 1747588192835
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
256,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2HGFG1B36BH00035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 256,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 HONDA CIVIC DXG 2 DOOR COUPE RUNS DRIVES SELLING AS IS  

POWER WINDOWS 

POWER LOCKS 

KEYLESS ENTRY 

TILTED STEARING 

AM FM CD   AUX

CRUISE CONTROL 

KEYLESS ENTRY 

AC 

TINTED WINDOWS 

CLEAN INSIDE  OUT 

HID LIGHTS 

GAS SAVER 

Selling as is 

$3999 PLUS APPLICABLE TAX 

FINANCING AVAILABLE ALL CREDIT WELCOME 

Some body cosmetic clear coat peel. Clean car inside out. 

he motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

 

DEALER 

SHUAIB AUTO

766 SIMCOE 

STREET SOUTH 

OSHAWA 

647 303 7143

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shuaib Auto

Used 2012 Honda Accord EX for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 Honda Accord EX 284,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 155,000 KM $7,700 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Jeep Compass North Edition for sale in Oshawa, ON
2010 Jeep Compass North Edition 143,000 KM $6,495 + tax & lic

Email Shuaib Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Call Dealer

(647) 303-XXXX

(click to show)

(647) 303-7143

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

2011 Honda Civic Coupe