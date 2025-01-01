Menu
<p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>2011 Honda civic Se Coupe 5 Speed Manuel coupe in Excellent condition comes certified amazing gas saver GAS SAVER. VERY CHEAP ON GAS. power windows Power locks Keyless entry tilted stearing cruise control am/fmcd/aux stereo ac ‘heated side mirrors heated sets sunroof Very clean car inside out comes certified low km 184000 $6999 plus applicable tax financing available all credit welcome SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE ‘STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143</span><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p>

2011 Honda Civic Coupe

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Honda Civic Coupe

SE

12673029

2011 Honda Civic Coupe

SE

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFH1A67BH001953

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 0

2011 Honda civic Se Coupe 5 Speed Manuel coupe in Excellent condition comes certified amazing gas saver GAS SAVER. VERY CHEAP ON GAS. power windows Power locks Keyless entry tilted stearing cruise control am/fmcd/aux stereo ac ‘heated side mirrors heated sets sunroof Very clean car inside out comes certified low km 184000 $6999 plus applicable tax financing available all credit welcome SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE ‘STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Alloy Wheels

CD Player

Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

$6,999

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

2011 Honda Civic Coupe