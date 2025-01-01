$6,999+ taxes & licensing
2011 Honda Civic Coupe
SE
2011 Honda Civic Coupe
SE
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2011 Honda civic Se Coupe 5 Speed Manuel coupe in Excellent condition comes certified amazing gas saver GAS SAVER. VERY CHEAP ON GAS. power windows Power locks Keyless entry tilted stearing cruise control am/fmcd/aux stereo ac ‘heated side mirrors heated sets sunroof Very clean car inside out comes certified low km 184000 $6999 plus applicable tax financing available all credit welcome SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE ‘STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143
Shuaib Auto
(647) 303-XXXX(click to show)
(647) 303-7143