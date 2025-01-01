$3,495+ taxes & licensing
2011 Honda Civic Coupe
DXG
2011 Honda Civic Coupe
DXG
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$3,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
256,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 256,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 HONDA CIVIC DXG 2 DOOR COUPE RUNS DRIVES SELLING AS IS
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
KEYLESS ENTRY
TILTED STEARING
AM FM CD AUX
CRUISE CONTROL
AC
TINTED WINDOWS
CLEAN INSIDE OUT
HID LIGHTS
GAS SAVER
Selling as is
$3495 PLUS APPLICABLE TAXSome body cosmetic clear coat peel. Clean car inside out.
he motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
DEALER
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
